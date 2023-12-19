CRUSTA PASSION

The reception area (reception desk, cash desk, secretariat, etc.) is not visible from the building entrance

The access to this space is not on the same level and presents a brutal break in level

No elevator

No contrasting stair nosing, warning strips at the top of the stairs or contrasting first and last risers

The staircase is equipped with one or more handrails

No stationary or removable ramps

No path narrowing to the reception area by less than 90 centimeters

No staff for the reception of disabled people

The facility does not offer audio description

No products or services dedicated to the deaf or hard of hearing