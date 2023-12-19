CRUSTA PASSION
Access near
Public transportation stops within 200 meters of the facility
Parking is available within the facility's grounds
Parking is available within 200 meters of the facility
Adapted parking spaces are available within 200 meters of the facility
Outside path from the road to the entrance
No exterior path from the sidewalk to the main entrance of the building
Entrance of the facility
No elements that facilitate the identification of the facility entrance (street number nearby, sign, vegetation, contrasting architectural elements, etc.)
Presence of a door at the facility entrance
Door opening mode : Swing door
Type of door : Manual
The front door is not glazed
The entrance is on the same level, that is to say, without a sudden break in level
Presence of a device such as a bell to signal its presence
Calling devices present : Call button , Intercom
No audio location signal to facilitate its location by a blind or visually impaired person
Possibility of human assistance to move
Minimum width of the entrance door : 90 centimètres
No specific secondary entrance for people with reduced mobility
Reception and services
The reception area (reception desk, cash desk, secretariat, etc.) is not visible from the building entrance
The access to this space is not on the same level and presents a brutal break in level
No elevator
No contrasting stair nosing, warning strips at the top of the stairs or contrasting first and last risers
The staircase is equipped with one or more handrails
No stationary or removable ramps
No path narrowing to the reception area by less than 90 centimeters
No staff for the reception of disabled people
The facility does not offer audio description
No products or services dedicated to the deaf or hard of hearing
No sanitary facilities provided in the facility
Comment and additional information
Additional information about the accessibility of the building or specific services offered
Commercialisation de crevettes pour aquarium et de matériels pour les aquariophiles.
La livraison est gratuite pour une commande minimum de 30 euros pour toutes les personnes en situation de handicape