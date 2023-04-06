Produits Piscines
Access near
Public transportation stops within 200 meters of the facility
Information on accessibility by public transport
bus ligne 5, arret Claude Bernard
Parking is available within the facility's grounds
Adapted parking spaces are available within the facility's grounds
Parking is available within 200 meters of the facility
Entrance of the establishment
Presence of a door at the entrance of the establishment
Door opening mode : Swing door
Type of door : Automatic
Warning: The front door is glazed
Contrasting elements make it possible to visualize the glass parts of the entrance
Presence of a device such as a bell to signal its presence
Calling devices present : Intercom