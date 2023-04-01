 Go to the map Go to accessibility information

Marché aux fleurs

5 Place Louis Lépine 75004 Paris
- View it on the map
Website 06 60 71 04 55 Send a message Enlarge the map

Access near

  • Public transportation stops within 200 meters of the facility

  • Information on accessibility by public transport

    Metro 4 (Cité)
    Bus 47; 75 - Cité - Parvis Notre-Dame

  • Parking is available within the facility's grounds

  • Adapted parking spaces are available within the facility's grounds

  • Parking is available within 200 meters of the facility

  • Adapted parking spaces are available within 200 meters of the establishment

Entrance of the establishment

  • Presence of a door at the entrance of the establishment

  • Door opening mode : Swing door

  • Type of door : Manual

  • Warning: The front door is glazed

  • Contrasting elements make it possible to visualize the glass parts of the entrance

  • Minimum width of the entrance door : 90 centimètres

Reception and services

  • The reception area (reception desk, cash desk, secretariat, etc.) is visible from the building entrance

  • Access to this space is on the same level, i.e. without any sudden change in level

  • Warning: Staff for the reception of disabled people : Untrained staff

  • Warning: No sanitary facilities provided in the facility

Open in a new tab