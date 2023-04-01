Marché aux fleurs
Access near
Public transportation stops within 200 meters of the facility
Information on accessibility by public transport
Metro 4 (Cité)
Bus 47; 75 - Cité - Parvis Notre-Dame
Parking is available within the facility's grounds
Adapted parking spaces are available within the facility's grounds
Parking is available within 200 meters of the facility
Adapted parking spaces are available within 200 meters of the establishment
Entrance of the establishment
Presence of a door at the entrance of the establishment
Door opening mode : Swing door
Type of door : Manual
Warning: The front door is glazed
Contrasting elements make it possible to visualize the glass parts of the entrance
Minimum width of the entrance door : 90 centimètres
Reception and services
The reception area (reception desk, cash desk, secretariat, etc.) is visible from the building entrance
Access to this space is on the same level, i.e. without any sudden change in level
Warning: Staff for the reception of disabled people : Untrained staff
Warning: No sanitary facilities provided in the facility